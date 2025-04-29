Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit

    05.01.2025

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A YFQ-44A production representative test vehicle is staged in a testing chamber at Costa Mesa, Calif. The Department of the Air Force has begun ground testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, marking a significant milestone in the service's pursuit of integrating uncrewed systems into the Force.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 960665
    VIRIN: 250501-F-F3227-1004
    Filename: DOD_110962396
    Length: 00:00:15
    Location: US

