Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit

A YFQ-44A production representative test vehicle is staged in a testing chamber at Costa Mesa, Calif. The Department of the Air Force has begun ground testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program, marking a significant milestone in the service's pursuit of integrating uncrewed systems into the Force.
|05.01.2025
|05.01.2025 09:19
|Package
|960665
|250501-F-F3227-1004
|DOD_110962396
|00:00:15
|US
|0
|0
