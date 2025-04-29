Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A YFQ-44A production representative test vehicle is staged in a testing chamber at Costa Mesa, Calif. The YFQ-44A, developed by Anduril, is one of two production representative test vehicles which will be critical in securing air dominance for the Joint Force in future conflicts, leveraging autonomous capabilities and crewed-uncrewed teaming to defeat enemy threats in contested environments. (Courtesy photo)