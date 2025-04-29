Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit

    UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A YFQ-44A production representative test vehicle is staged in a testing chamber at Costa Mesa, Calif. The Department of the Air Force’s has begun ground testing for the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program to validate performance and readiness for future flight testing. (Courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.01.2025 09:08
    Photo ID: 9006933
    VIRIN: 250501-F-F3227-1003
    Resolution: 11553x7702
    Size: 41.44 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 26
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit
    Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Department of the Air Force Begins Ground Testing for Collaborative Combat Aircraft, selects Beale AFB as the Preferred Location for Aircraft Readiness Unit

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CCA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download