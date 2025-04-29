Blue Ridge departs Noumea, New Caledonia following port visit

NOUMÉA, New Caledonia – The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff departed Nouméa, New Caledonia, following a scheduled port visit, April 26 - May 1, 2025.



Nouméa is home to the headquarters for the French Armed Forces in New Caledonia (FANC), and the port visit allowed the 7th Fleet and Blue Ridge to deepen the bilateral relationship and further strengthen the U.S.-France alliance.



"A special thank you to the people of Nouméa for the warm welcome and hospitality," said Capt. Nicholas C. DeLeo, commanding officer, USS Blue Ridge. "France is the United States' oldest treaty ally and this port visit represents our continued friendship. Our shared values and historic warfighting achievements define the U.S.-France alliance as well as our continued support in maintaining a secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific."



On multiple days during the visit, Blue Ridge Sailors welcomed members of the FANC and their families for ship tours. The FANC returned the hospitality by hosting tours and events that highlighted the legacy of the U.S.-France alliance in New Caledonia, including a tour of the French naval base in Nouméa, a visit to the city’s WWII museum, and a remembrance ceremony honoring U.S. veterans at the New Caledonia Freedom memorial.



On the second day of the visit, as Sailors took the opportunity to enjoy the beachfront in Nouméa, the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, “Shiokaze Winds,” performed at the Anse Vata Esplanade.



“It was such an amazing opportunity to perform in front of a live audience right along the beach in Nouméa,” said Musician 3rd Class Ralph Musni, assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Band. “The community was inviting and engaged in our performance, and it’s always a rewarding feeling to see everyone smiling. They seemed to thoroughly enjoy our team being there.”



This port visit marked the first time the Blue Ridge has visited New Caledonia since 2011. It demonstrated the strong partnership between the U.S. Navy and the FANC while highlighting the importance of meaningful exchanges with the people of New Caledonia.



The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities.



