    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs in Nouméa, New Caledonia [Image 4 of 5]

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs in Nouméa, New Caledonia

    NEW CALEDONIA

    04.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Ryan Breeden    

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    NOUMÉA, New Caledonia (April 27, 2025) Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Band, embarked aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), perform in front of a live audience during a port visit to Nouméa, New Caledonia, April 27, 2025. The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff are in New Caledonia for a scheduled port visit. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)

