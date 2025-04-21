U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs in Nouméa, New Caledonia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NOUMÉA, New Caledonia (April 27, 2025) Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Band, embarked aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), perform in front of a live audience during a port visit to Nouméa, New Caledonia, April 27, 2025. The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff are in New Caledonia for a scheduled port visit. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)