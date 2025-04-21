USS Blue Ridge conducts media tour in Nouméa, New Caledonia

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NOUMÉA, New Caledonia (April 26, 2025) – Capt. Nicholas Deleo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks with members of the media and French Armed Forces New Caledonia on the ship’s flight deck during a scheduled port visit in Nouméa, New Caledonia, April 26, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass.)