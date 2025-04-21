Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Blue Ridge conducts media tour in Nouméa, New Caledonia [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Blue Ridge conducts media tour in Nouméa, New Caledonia

    NOUMEA, NEW CALEDONIA

    04.26.2025

    Photo by Seaman Nicholas Douglass 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    NOUMÉA, New Caledonia (April 26, 2025) – Capt. Nicholas Deleo, commanding officer of the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), speaks with members of the media and French Armed Forces New Caledonia on the ship’s flight deck during a scheduled port visit in Nouméa, New Caledonia, April 26, 2025. The Blue Ridge and embarked U.S. 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Nicholas Douglass.)

    Date Taken: 04.26.2025
    Date Posted: 04.26.2025 01:48
    Photo ID: 8995957
    VIRIN: 250426-N-BW367-1214
    Location: NOUMEA, NC
    This work, USS Blue Ridge conducts media tour in Nouméa, New Caledonia [Image 3 of 3], by SN Nicholas Douglass, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Blue Ridge
    Flagship
    LCC-19
    U.S. Navy

