NOUMÉA, New Caledonia (April 27, 2025) Sailors assigned to U.S. 7th Fleet Band, embarked aboard the U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19), perform in front of a live audience during a port visit to Nouméa, New Caledonia, April 27, 2025. The U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) and embarked 7th Fleet staff are in New Caledonia for a scheduled port visit. Blue Ridge and the 7th Fleet staff conduct regular Indo-Pacific patrols to deter aggression, strengthen alliances and partnerships, and advance future warfighting capabilities. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan M. Breeden)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.27.2025 22:53
|Photo ID:
|8997551
|VIRIN:
|250427-N-PH222-1015
|Resolution:
|6470x3639
|Size:
|6.36 MB
|Location:
|NC
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. 7th Fleet Band Performs in Nouméa, New Caledonia [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.