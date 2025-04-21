Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock: 20 Years of Enhancing SOF Readiness in Africa

    Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, observes a

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.24.2025

    Story by Staff Sgt. Zachary Wright 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Flintlock 2025, U.S. Africa Command’s annual, combined special operations exercise, kicked off in Côte d’Ivoire today. From April 24 – May 14, Flintlock 25 will bring together approximately 500 personnel from more than 30 nations to strengthen collective readiness in response to shared threats.

    “Twenty years of Flintlock and our resolve is stronger than ever. Together, with our partners and allies, we are forging lethal forces ready to deter aggression and win on the battlefield,” said U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command. “U.S. Africa Command is committed to countering threats to the United States and working alongside our African partners as they play a leading role in providing for their own defense.”

    This iteration, hosted by Côte d’Ivoire, reflects the dedication by African partners to address regional challenges independently while still working with international partners for global peace. The exercise will consist of academics, then shift to a staff and command post exercise.

    Exercise scenarios are designed to strengthen partner nations’ collective abilities to counter violent extremist organizations, collaborate across borders, provide security, respect human rights and build trust with civilian populations. The exercise also bolsters information sharing between African, U.S., and other partner nation military and law enforcement organizations through an interagency fusion cell.

    “Flintlock demonstrates our long-term commitment to improve partner-nation operational independence,” said U.S. Army Maj. Patrick Temperato, Flintlock lead planner. “Integrated operations planned on a foundation of shared values and interests are critical to reinforcing an extended network of like-minded nations capable of decisively meeting the defense challenges of today and tomorrow.”

    For more information, visit https://www.africom.mil/what-we-do/exercises/flintlock or https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/Flintlock

    Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony
