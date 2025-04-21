Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony

General Lassina Doumbia, Chief of Defense Staff of Côte d’Ivoire, delivers his remarks during the opening ceremony of Flintlock 25, April 24, 2025. Flintlock, Africa's premier special operations exercise, unites U.S., allied, and partner forces to build the readiness and lethality essential for achieving peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)
|04.24.2025
|04.24.2025 12:40
|8991391
|250424-F-CD213-1280
|6048x4024
|2.61 MB
|JACQUEVILLE, CI
|3
|0
