Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, delivers his remarks during the opening ceremony of Flintlock 25, April 24, 2025. Flintlock 25, Africa's premier special operations exercise, strengthens combat-ready forces from over 30 nations to combat terrorism, deter against shared threats and build a more secure future. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)