Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, observes a joint special operations demonstration during the opening ceremony of Flintlock 25, April 24, 2025. During Flintlock 25's opening ceremony, Ivorian and UK Special Forces showcased the lethality and readiness essential for combatting shared threats with a joint raid demonstration, underscoring the exercise's commitment to achieving peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)