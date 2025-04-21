Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony [Image 3 of 5]

    Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony

    JACQUEVILLE, CôTE D'IVOIRE

    04.24.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Wright 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, observes a joint special operations demonstration during the opening ceremony of Flintlock 25, April 24, 2025. During Flintlock 25's opening ceremony, Ivorian and UK Special Forces showcased the lethality and readiness essential for combatting shared threats with a joint raid demonstration, underscoring the exercise's commitment to achieving peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)

    This work, Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by SSgt Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Flintlock: 20 Years of Enhancing SOF Readiness in Africa

    AFRICOM
    SOCOM
    Flintlock
    CIV
    FL25

