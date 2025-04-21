Flintlock 25: Opening Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command, walks with General Lassina Doumbia, Chief of Defense Staff of Côte d’Ivoire, during the opening ceremony of Flintlock 25, April 24, 2025. Flintlock, Africa's premier special operations exercise, unites U.S., allied and partner forces to build the readiness and lethality essential for achieving peace through strength. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sergeant Zachary Wright)