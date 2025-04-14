LRC Wiesbaden employee on Army’s 250th birthday: 'it’s been a series of beautiful moments'

Courtesy Photo | Gary Alderman works at his office, April 16. The Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Gary Alderman works at his office, April 16. The Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden transportation assistant said, “the Army is my family outside of my family. I’m proud and happy to be a part of this special community, especially on this special year and special occasion. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WIESBADEN, Germany – At Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, Gary Alderman is more than just his job title, transportation assistant. The Army civilian employee, who is also a former Soldier, is a transportation quality control and quality assurance specialist, a U.S. Department of Agriculture compliance inspector and program manager, and a senior customs border clearance stamp custodian and border clearance agent, plus more.



“I provide logistical support for our active-duty service members and Department of Defense civilians when it comes to their personal property shipments – both household goods and unaccompanied baggage – inbound and outbound shipments. And I also go through the daily truck runs with the five moving companies we work with,” said the former Soldier who served seven years on active-duty as a wheeled-vehicle operator and truck driver.



“I work with the transportation counselors to make sure all the paperwork is correct. I do physical inspections of inbound and outbound shipments. I do agriculture inspections to ensure compliance with all the USDA policies and regulations, and as USDA program manager here, I handle the quarterly agriculture inspections reports,” said Alderman, who holds a bachelor’s degree from Purdue University with a concentration in supply chain management and logistics.



“I also conduct quarterly training with our LRC Wiesbaden team on the transportation side, and I’m the primary stamp custodian and senior customs border clearance agent for LRC Wiesbaden,” added Alderman, who is also pursuing a master’s in business administration with Purdue.



“I love this job. When I first got here, I worked at AAFES. Eventually I graduated to a wage grade employee with the Defense Commissary Agency, and then I finally landed a job here in transportation with LRC Wiesbaden,” said Alderman who grew up outside Dallas and joined the Army at the age of 21.



“Ever since then, it's been a series of beautiful moments. I enjoy every single day. I enjoy helping my fellow brothers and sisters in arms,” said the 33-year-old husband and father of a 10-month-old girl and 12-year-old son. “The Army is my family outside of my family. I’m proud and happy to be a part of this special community, especially on this special year and special occasion. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” he said.



LRC Wiesbaden is one of eight LRCs under the command and control of the 405th Army Field Support Brigade. LRCs execute installation logistics support and services to include supply, maintenance, transportation, and food service management as well as clothing issue facility operations, hazardous material management, personal property and household goods, passenger travel, property book operations, and non-tactical vehicle and garrison equipment management. When it comes to providing day-to-day installation services, LRC Wiesbaden directs, manages, and coordinates a variety of operations and activities in support of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.



The Army will celebrate its 250th birthday on June 14. For 250 years, the Army has offered endless possibilities and opportunities for service to our nation with over 200 career choices for Soldiers and more than 500 career paths for civilians. To learn more about the Army’s 250th birthday, visit www.army.mil/1775 and check out the DVIDS’s special Army birthday feature portal at www.dvidshub.net/feature/ARMY250.