LRC Wiesbaden employee on Army’s 250th birthday: 'it’s been a series of beautiful moments'

Gary Alderman (on right) receives a trophy for winning a weightlifting competition while deployed to Afghanistan in 2014. At Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, Alderman is an Army civilian employee and a transportation assistant, transportation quality control and quality assurance specialist, U.S. Department of Agriculture compliance inspector and program manager, senior customs border clearance stamp custodian and border clearance agent, and more. (U.S. Army courtesy photo)