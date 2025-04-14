LRC Wiesbaden employee on Army’s 250th birthday: 'it’s been a series of beautiful moments'

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gary Alderman, a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, (on left) assists a Soldier with his household goods shipment at the barracks in Wiesbaden, Germany, April 16. Alderman, a former Soldier himself, said, “I enjoy helping my fellow brothers and sisters in arms. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)