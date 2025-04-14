Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LRC Wiesbaden employee on Army’s 250th birthday: 'it’s been a series of beautiful moments' [Image 2 of 2]

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    04.15.2025

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Gary Alderman, a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, (on left) assists a Soldier with his household goods shipment at the barracks in Wiesbaden, Germany, April 16. Alderman, a former Soldier himself, said, “I enjoy helping my fellow brothers and sisters in arms. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 04.15.2025
    Date Posted: 04.16.2025 03:48
    VIRIN: 250416-A-A4479-3409
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
