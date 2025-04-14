Gary Alderman, a transportation assistant with Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden, (on left) assists a Soldier with his household goods shipment at the barracks in Wiesbaden, Germany, April 16. Alderman, a former Soldier himself, said, “I enjoy helping my fellow brothers and sisters in arms. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8976403
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-A4479-3409
|Resolution:
|3654x2728
|Size:
|1.7 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, LRC Wiesbaden employee on Army’s 250th birthday: 'it’s been a series of beautiful moments' [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LRC Wiesbaden employee on Army’s 250th birthday: 'it’s been a series of beautiful moments'
No keywords found.