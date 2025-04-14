LRC Wiesbaden employee on Army’s 250th birthday: 'it’s been a series of beautiful moments'

Gary Alderman works at his office, April 16. The Logistics Readiness Center Wiesbaden transportation assistant said, “the Army is my family outside of my family. I’m proud and happy to be a part of this special community, especially on this special year and special occasion. Happy 250th birthday, U.S. Army!” (U.S. Army courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|04.16.2025 03:48
|Photo ID:
|8976400
|VIRIN:
|250416-A-A4479-5236
|Resolution:
|2029x1500
|Size:
|495.14 KB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
