Message to the Force: Celebrating Military Sealift Command’s Achievements and Embracing the Future

From Commander, Military Sealift Command



1. To all Civil Service Mariners: past, present, and future. As we close out our 75th year, leaving 2024 in our wake and chart our course into 2025, I want to take a moment to reflect on the milestones we’ve achieved and the promising horizons we are heading toward.



2. A year of accomplishments: 2024 was a year of transformation and progress for Military Sealift Command, thanks to your hard work and dedication.



• Over the last three months, retention has reached unprecedented levels not seen since early 2020, underscoring our commitment to create a workplace where mariners thrive.



• We have implemented the National Defense Authorization Act 2024 legislatively-approved shore leave accrual rate increase. We secured approval for a 4-and-2 rotation schedule, a monumental shift that will enhance predictability and work-life balance for all. This began rolling out in early 2025.



• CIVMARS overdue by greater than 60 days were drastically reduced from 39 mariners in August 2023 to just 13 in January 2025, a testament to our efforts to improve assignment predictability. We continue to make relieving overdue CIVMARs a top priority starting with those over 60 days as we work towards our goal of less than 7 days.



• MSC has made significant strides in addressing pay-related challenges. At the beginning of 2024, MSC faced over 1,100 unresolved SF-50 pay issues. By early 2025, that number was reduced to fewer than 150, demonstrating a clear commitment to process improvement.



• The average time for processing travel pay vouchers has been cut in half. We are piloting a new system to automate travel claim submissions and further reduce delays.



• MSC reorganized its pay and travel teams, hired additional personnel, and conducted targeted training to improve efficiency and accuracy.



• MSC implemented new premium pay eligibilities with rates that adjust annually based upon the approved schedule of wages increase.



• In March 2024, we implemented overdue for relief premium pay with updated rates.



• In July 2024, we implemented towing, EPF, and dynamic positioning premium pays with pay-out commencing upon Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s (DFAS) completion of financial systems updates in March 2025.



• ASN(M&RA) approved much needed revisions to Civilian Marine Personnel Instructions (CMPI) 4650, which among other updates, authorizes travel from the CIVMAR’s home of record. ASN (M&RA) also approved revisions to CMPI 4651 on repatriation and CMPI 594 on uniforms and standards of dress.



3. MSC’s Workforce Initiative plan, approved by the Secretary of the Navy and Chief of Naval Operations, is advancing, with 14 of the selected ships in a reduced operational status. This strategy redistributes manpower to ensure our most critical ships are fully staffed and ready for mission demands.



• This initiative is central to addressing our workforce challenges. It prioritizes operational readiness while providing relief to our mariners through enhanced crew cohesion, timely reliefs, and better quality of life.



• In April, we briefed the MSC Area Commanders and fleet global force managers and schedulers on the way ahead.



• After that initial roll out, we continued to refine and garner fleet commander support, culminating in SECNAV and CNO approval to execute on 24 September. This plan is part of a larger effort to stabilize our workforce and ensure we meet the demands of the Navy and allied operations worldwide.



• Top three key goals of MSC’s Workforce Initiative:



1. Achieving a 95% manning fill rate for operational (planned ready for tasking) ships by September 2025.



2. Reducing overdue for relief > 7 days to 0 by September 2025.



3. Achieving a 70% manning fill rate for ships in maintenance (planned not ready for tasking) by December 2025.



4. Looking ahead, we are continuing to advocate for critical changes to support our workforce.



• OPM has approved raising retention incentives for critical roles up to 50% when required. This initiative will reward your dedication and make MSC a more competitive employer in a tight labor market.



• Outdated caps on base and aggregate pay have incentivized CIVMAR attrition at MSC. We are currently seeking solutions to address this to ensure our mariners are compensated fairly and competitively with their commercial counterparts.



• Additionally, we are focusing in on advancing programs like the Military to MSC pilot, improving career pathways for separating service members to seamlessly transition into the MSC CIVMAR workforce.



5. Additional transformative advancements in 2025.



• CIVMAR Wireless Network (WIN) installs will begin in January, with plans to have WIN on 9 ships by the end of 2025, and 56 ships by 2027. This will greatly enhance off-ship communication and connectivity.



• Expand the virtual pool program, designed to enhance flexibility and work-life balance for CIVMARs by streamlining how assignments and transitions between duty stations are managed, by allowing CIVMARs to designate their home of record (HOR) as a temporary alternative worksite. Instead of traveling to central staging areas (e.g., CIVMAR Support Units in Norfolk or San Diego), mariners can transition directly to and from their home to ship or training assignments.



• Continue to drive quality-of-life improvements through timely pay, streamlined assignments, and workforce engagement initiatives.



6. You are the backbone of our success. None of this would be possible without your unwavering dedication and resilience. Whether you’re a seasoned Mariner, a new recruit, or someone considering joining our ranks, you are vital to our mission’s success. Together, we sustain the fleet, power global operations, and ensure the readiness of U.S. and allied forces.

As we navigate the course ahead, know that your efforts are deeply valued and make an indelible impact.



7. With continued focus and teamwork, 2025 promises to be another landmark year for Military Sealift Command and its extraordinary workforce. Thank you for your service, your spirit, and your commitment to excellence. Here’s to navigating the challenges and triumphs of 2025!



United We Sail!



Rear Admiral Philip E. Sobeck