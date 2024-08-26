Submarine Force U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander Promotes USS Emory S. Land Military Sealift Command Ship’s Master

HMAS STIRLING, Western Australia, Australia (Aug. 23, 2024) – From left to right, Military Sealift Command (MSC) civil service mariner Matthew Summer, chief engineer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), MSC civil service mariner and Navy Reserve Lt. Cmdr. Michael Cook, ship’s master of the Emory S. Land, and MSC civil service mariner Theodore Greene, chief mate of the Emory S. Land, pose for a group photo after Cook’s promotion ceremony during a scheduled port visit to HMAS Stirling, Western Australia, Australia, Aug. 23. Emory S. Land is in port at HMAS Stirling to conduct a Submarine Tendered Maintenance Period (STMP) with Virginia-class fast-attack submarine USS Hawaii (SSN 776) as part of AUKUS Pillar 1’s effort to support Australia’s acquisition of a sovereign conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarine capability. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

