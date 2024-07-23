Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13) Hosts Tiger Cruise

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2024

    Photo by Ryan Carter  

    USN Military Sealift Command

    Virginia Beach, Va. (July 15, 2024) - Henry Noris, Supply Officer, left, and Kwabino Noris, Steward Cook, right, both assigned to USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13), pose for a photo during a tiger cruise hosted by the ship July 15, 2024. During the tiger cruise friends and family of the Civil Service Mariners spent time aboard a sea-going vessel to learn about the ship's day-to-day operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

    MSC
    Tiger Cruise
    USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13)

