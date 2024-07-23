USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13) Hosts Tiger Cruise

Virginia Beach, Va. (July 15, 2024) - Henry Noris, Supply Officer, left, and Kwabino Noris, Steward Cook, right, both assigned to USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13), pose for a photo during a tiger cruise hosted by the ship July 15, 2024. During the tiger cruise friends and family of the Civil Service Mariners spent time aboard a sea-going vessel to learn about the ship's day-to-day operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)

