USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13) Hosts Tiger Cruise

Virginia Beach, Va. (July 15, 2024) - Henry Noris, Supply Officer, left, and Kwabino Noris, Steward Cook, right, both assigned to USNS Apalachicola (EPF 13), pose for a photo during a tiger cruise hosted by the ship July 15, 2024. During the tiger cruise friends and family of the Civil Service Mariners spent time aboard a sea-going vessel to learn about the ship's day-to-day operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Ryan Carter)
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|07.24.2024 13:15
|Photo ID:
|8547749
|VIRIN:
|240715-N-TF680-1657
|Resolution:
|5463x3902
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
