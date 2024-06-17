APRA HARBOR, Guam (May 17, 2024) – Mike Cook, Military Sealift Command civilian master of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), center, and Sailors assigned the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39) discuss navigation operations on the bridge, May 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Ethan Lambert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.16.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 00:18 Photo ID: 8489273 VIRIN: 240517-N-EQ708-1038 Resolution: 6272x4480 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ESL Sailors and Military Sealift Command civil service mariners discuss navigation operations on the bridge [Image 4 of 4], by SA Ethan Lambert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.