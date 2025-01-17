BH 25-1: Kadena Airmen demonstrate readiness capabilities

Photo By Lance Cpl. Sav Ford | A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter...... read more read more Photo By Lance Cpl. Sav Ford | A U.S. Air Force F-16C Fighting Falcon assigned to the 77th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron sits on the flightline prior to a flight in support of an 18th Wing routine readiness exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Japan, Jan. 15, 2025. During the exercise, the 77th EFS staged out of Futenma to simulate generating combat airpower from an austere location. Airmen practiced syncing with joint force teams to project air power from multiple locations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Sav Ford) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 18th Wing conducted an 8-day emergency rapid response exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 8-15, 2025. Airmen tested their ability to rapidly deploy forces and sustain operations under degraded conditions while strengthening their warfighting and agile combat employment concepts.



During the initial stage of the exercise, the 18th Wing demonstrated its readiness by simulating the deployment of personnel, cargo and aircraft in response to a contingency scenario.



U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Brandon Wolfgang, 18th Wing command chief, discussed with emergency operations representatives participating in the exercise the value in everyone’s role during contingency operations. He also mentioned the lessons learned from this exercise will help Airmen and joint forces improve interoperability for future exercises or real-world emergencies.



“There is value in everyone’s role during contingency operations,” said Wolfgang . “We’ve tested every part of the wing’s ability to flex, whether it’s our defenders at the gate, our aircrews and maintenance professionals, or civil engineers and rapid response teams. All the lessons learned from this exercise will enable our world-class Airmen and joint forces to improve interoperability for future conflicts.”



The exercise simulated contingency operations such as forward power projection with the purpose of enhancing the 18th Wing’s emergency procedures, and more valuably, highlighted areas for improvement and expediting processes for short- or no-notice contingency responses.



Exercises like this prepare Airmen for emergency operations by testing their ability to provide tactical combat casualty care, facility security, and ensuring aircraft can conduct operations at a moment’s notice.



As the exercise progressed into the second week, tasks and workloads grew progressively more challenging, requiring the wing to project airpower while responding to a multitude of emergency scenarios. As the U.S. Air Force’s largest combat wing, the Kadena Air Base plays a pivotal role in maintaining regional security for the U.S. and its allies.



U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Nicholas Evans, 18th Wing commander, praised the exercise's success and its impact on operational readiness.



“Exercises like this are vital to maintaining our edge,” said Evans. “I am confident in the 18th Wing’s ability to rapidly surge and respond effectively to any emergency operation, demonstrating our unwavering commitment to mission success when duty calls.



Learning from planned and executed operations, the 18th Wing will continue to flex its enhanced operational abilities to respond to real world scenarios as the Keystone of the Pacific.