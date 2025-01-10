Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong [Image 3 of 5]

    BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron transport a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training as part of a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Jan. 12, 2025. Routine exercises help validate and strengthen the shared doctrine, tactics procedures and systems that units use to operate seamlessly in a real-world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 8827696
    VIRIN: 250112-F-VM929-1186
    Resolution: 5228x3478
    Size: 2.1 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Luis E. Rios Calderon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

