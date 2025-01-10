BH 25-1: 33rd, 31st RQS demonstrate CSAR capabilities

Photo By Senior Airman Tylir Meyer | A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescuse Squadron lowers...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tylir Meyer | A U.S. Air Force special missions aviator assigned to the 33rd Rescuse Squadron lowers a hoist during a personnel recovery training mission as part of a routine readiness exercise over the Pacific Ocean, Jan. 11, 2025. The training scenario was designed to practice evactuating personnel in the event of a crash, ensuring survivors can be retrieved from the water. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tylir Meyer) see less | View Image Page

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan – The 31st and 33rd Rescue Squadrons executed a personnel recovery training mission as part of a base-wide routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 11, 2025.



The training scenario was designed to practice evacuating personnel in the event of a crash, ensuring survivors can be retrieved from the water.



During the mission, Airmen worked to refine their operational capabilities under challenging conditions.



“We have to make sure we are integrating properly in a larger flight and proving that we have the capabilities to execute the mission with the resources we have,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Tyler Wilson, 33rd Rescue Squadron assistant director of operations.



The exercise provides an invaluable opportunity to collaborate across units and test the interoperability of all personnel. The focus was not only on executing tactical maneuvers but also on ensuring the seamless coordination required for large-scale operations.



U.S. Air Force Capt. Jesse St. Clergy, 33rd RQS HH-60W Jolly Green II pilot, explained that these exercises enable them to identify potential issues that could compromise the success of the mission. Once challenges are detected, they promptly develop and implement effective solutions with the other units.



This underscores the critical role of regular training in maintaining a reliable and adaptable force. The culmination of the mission marked a moment of achievement, reinforcing confidence in the unit’s operational readiness.



“The goal at the end of the exercise is to prove to ourselves and to our adversaries that even in a degraded environment, we can still execute our mission at a 100% capacity,” said Wilson.



By operating under realistic and demanding scenarios, the mission validated that all participants are prepared to ensure success, even under adverse conditions.