BH 25-1: PACE Plans in action

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - The 18th Communication Squadron conducted a no-notice communication outage exercise for the 18th Wing in support of a base-wide routine readiness exercise, Jan. 13, 2024.



The exercise tested many of the units on Kadena to verify if their primary, alternate, contingency, and emergency (PACE) communication plans work appropriately, ensuring readiness.



“They respond to regular outages all the time,” said U.S. Air Force Maj. Paul Mayers,18th Communications Squadron director of operations. “What's different about this is, we're forcing them to figure out how to provide capability in a non-traditional manner.”



Units throughout the base operated as normal, supporting their own communications, and carrying out PACE plans to sustain requirement execution. As a part of the exercise, the 18th Wing maintained mission readiness by utilizing a variety of unconventional methods.



“This exercise forces Airmen to think about how to still achieve the primary mission or the commander's intent without those modern conveniences,” Mayers said. “It makes them focus on what's critical and using the capabilities that the entity has to get things done.”



Throughout the outage exercise, squadrons adapted to changing conditions of communication, challenging them and ensuring every aspect of their PACE plans worked seamlessly.



By operating under realistic and demanding scenarios, this exercise validated all participants are prepared, despite adverse conditions.

