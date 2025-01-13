U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Medical Group treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty scenario during a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. Medical professionals practice evacuation procedures for emergency situations and ultimately to preserve peace and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2025 13:21
|Photo ID:
|8829887
|VIRIN:
|250114-F-KO634-1196
|Resolution:
|5168x3438
|Size:
|399.16 KB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, BH 25-1: Airmen test emergency response [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Arnet Tamayo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
BH 25-1: Airmen test emergency response
No keywords found.