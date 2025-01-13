Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart to support 60th Presidential Inauguration

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard is sending approximately 100 Guardsmen to our nation’s capital to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration.



The Oklahoma Guardsmen join nearly 8,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 40 states and territories to augment the District of Columbia National Guard.



“I consider it an honor to be able to do this,” said Sgt. 1st Class Joseph English, who will be supporting the presidential inauguration for a third time. “It’s not every day that somebody gets to go to an inauguration and be a part of what’s going on, not just an attendee or somebody watching.”



With a long-standing tradition of supporting presidential inaugurations, the National Guard plays a crucial role in balancing safety, security, and other duties during the peaceful transition of power.



“This is a massive event and we’re very excited to participate,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “For many years, routinely, the National Guard will provide support to the capital region for the inauguration.”



National Guard involvement in presidential inaugurations dates back to April 30, 1789, when members of local militias, the precursors to the modern National Guard, accompanied the U.S. Army and Revolutionary War veterans in escorting George Washington to New York City--the seat of government for his inauguration ceremony.



“I would like to thank the families and the employers for allowing their Soldiers to participate,” Mancino said. “To the Soldiers themselves, I would like to say thank you — the opportunity to go up and serve your country is one that I hope you’re able to tell stories about for a long time to come.”



For English, supporting the presidential inauguration embodies the core of his commitment as a Citizen-Soldier—serving both his country and its people.



“This is one of the reasons I joined the Guard, is to be a Citizen-Soldier and serve the public,” English said. “I can’t think of a better way to do it than being a part of what our constitutional republic is about.”



Oklahoma Guardsmen are scheduled to be on mission for approximately seven to ten days.

