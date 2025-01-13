Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart to support 60th Presidential Inauguration [Image 2 of 4]

    Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart to support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers prepare to depart from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Jan 16, 2025. The Oklahoma Guardsmen join nearly 8,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 40 states and territories to augment the District of Columbia National Guard. With a long-standing tradition of supporting presidential inaugurations, the National Guard plays a crucial role in balancing safety, security, and other duties during the peaceful transition of power (Oklahoma National Guard Photo by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts).

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
