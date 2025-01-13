Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart to support 60th Presidential Inauguration

Oklahoma National Guard Soldiers prepare to depart from Will Rogers Air National Guard Base in Oklahoma City, Jan 16, 2025. The Oklahoma Guardsmen join nearly 8,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 40 states and territories to augment the District of Columbia National Guard. With a long-standing tradition of supporting presidential inaugurations, the National Guard plays a crucial role in balancing safety, security, and other duties during the peaceful transition of power (Oklahoma National Guard Photo by 1st Sgt. Mireille Merilice-Roberts).
