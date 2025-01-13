Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart to support 60th Presidential Inauguration

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2025

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    BROLL: The Oklahoma National Guard is sending approximately 100 Guardsmen to our nation’s capital to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration.

    The Oklahoma Guardsmen join nearly 8,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 40 states and territories to augment the District of Columbia National Guard.

    Date Taken: 01.16.2025
    Date Posted: 01.16.2025 10:56
