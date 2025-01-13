Oklahoma National Guardsmen depart to support 60th Presidential Inauguration

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/949774" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

INTERVIEWS: The Oklahoma National Guard is sending approximately 100 Guardsmen to our nation’s capital to support the 60th Presidential Inauguration. The Oklahoma Guardsmen join nearly 8,000 National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 40 states and territories to augment the District of Columbia National Guard.



CG:

Maj. Gen. Thomas H. Mancino

Adjutant General for Oklahoma

00:00:00:00 - 00:01:44:08



Sgt. 1st Class Joseph English

Oklahoma Army National Guard

00:01:45:06 - 00:03:35:09