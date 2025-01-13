USS Higgins (DDG 76), HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) Conduct Bilateral Operations

Courtesy Photo | United States Ship Higgins (DDG76) and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Ottawa conduct...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | United States Ship Higgins (DDG76) and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Ottawa conduct manoeuvers in international waters during exercise Noble Wolverine in the South China Sea on 11 January 2025. Photo Credit: Sailor 3rd Class Jacob Saunders, Canadian Armed Forces Photo. see less | View Image Page

SOUTH CHINA SEA - The U.S. Navy (USN) and Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) joined forces to conduct bilateral operations in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific in the South China Sea, Jan. 8-11.



The bilateral operations included the U.S. Navy Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) and the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341).



“Operating alongside our Royal Navy partners shows a unified front,” said Capt. Justin Harts, Commander, Destroyer Squadron 15. “We are committed to strengthening and demonstrating interoperability with our allies.”



During the operations, Higgins and Ottawa conducted maritime communications training and dynamic coordinated maneuvering.



“Exercise Noble Wolverine was, for our team, another successful integration between two highly trained and capable navies. The anti-submarine warfare, communications exercises and flying operations were seamless as usual, and occurred in the international waters of an area of the world where undisrupted movement of maritime trade is critical to the region and greater global community,” said Cmdr. Adriano Lozer, commanding officer of HMCS Ottawa. “This activity served once again to demonstrate how strong historic partners in defence at home and around the world, with enduring relationships that promote international law in a free and open Indo Pacific, can interchangeably play an active role in contributing to peace and security”



The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Bilateral operations such as this one provide valuable opportunities to train, exercise and develop tactical interoperability across allied navies in the Indo-Pacific.



DESRON 15 is the Navy's largest destroyer squadron and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force. It is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific.



U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.