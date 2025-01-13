USS Higgins and HMCS Ottawa Conduct Bilateral Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250109-N-HT008-1013 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Alexander Tomanelli, from Storis, Connecticut, watches the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) from the aft missile deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a bilateral exercise in the South China Sea, Jan. 9. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)