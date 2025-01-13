His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Ottawa sails in international waters during flight operations with Griffin, the ship’s embarked CH-148 helicopter during exercise Noble Wolverine in the South China Sea on 11 January 2025. Photo Credit: Sailor 3rd Class Jacob Saunders, Canadian Armed Forces Photo.
|01.10.2025
|01.14.2025 22:38
|8830700
|2048x1365
|703.08 KB
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|9
|1
USS Higgins (DDG 76), HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) Conduct Bilateral Operations
