    USS Higgins and HMCS Ottawa Conduct Bilateral Operation [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Higgins and HMCS Ottawa Conduct Bilateral Operation

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    250109-N-HT008-1230 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Jonathan Boerger, a communication and information systems officer aboard the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341), speaks with the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a bilateral exercise in the South China Sea, Jan. 9. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 01.09.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 06:16
    Photo ID: 8829402
    VIRIN: 250109-N-HT008-1230
    Resolution: 6598x4399
    Size: 933.49 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    This work, USS Higgins and HMCS Ottawa Conduct Bilateral Operation [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

