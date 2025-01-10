USS Higgins and HMCS Ottawa Conduct Bilateral Operation

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250109-N-HT008-1230 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 9, 2025) Royal Canadian Navy Lt. Jonathan Boerger, a communication and information systems officer aboard the Royal Canadian Navy Halifax-class frigate HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341), speaks with the crew aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Higgins (DDG 76) during a bilateral exercise in the South China Sea, Jan. 9. Higgins is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trevor Hale)