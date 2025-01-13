Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Higgins (DDG 76), HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 2 of 7]

    USS Higgins (DDG 76), HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) Conduct Bilateral Operations

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    01.10.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    United States Ship Higgins (DDG76) and His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Ottawa conduct manoeuvers in international waters during exercise Noble Wolverine in the South China Sea on 11 January 2025. Photo Credit: Sailor 3rd Class Jacob Saunders, Canadian Armed Forces Photo.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 22:38
    Photo ID: 8830702
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 694.93 KB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 12
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Higgins (DDG 76), HMCS Ottawa (FFH 341) Conduct Bilateral Operations [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

