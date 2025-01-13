Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-1: Airmen test emergency response

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo | U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Medical Group transfer a simulated patient onto a...... read more read more

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Story by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Medical Group delivered life-saving care during a large-scale mass casualty exercise in support of a routine readiness exercise, Jan. 14, 2025.

    This part of the base-wide exercise tested rapid response capabilities to prepare medical personnel for potential emergencies in the region and assures our allies and partners that the 18th Wing can be relied on to provide casualty care to anyone, at any time.

    “In mass casualty scenarios, Airmen receive, treat and deliver patients to upper echelons of care,” said Master Sgt. Aza Peirce, 18th Dental Squadron dental support flight chief. “If the local facilities are overwhelmed, casualties will be transferred to the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron where they will depart the island.”

    The 18th AES safely secured simulated patients on a C-17 Globemaster III to be transported to facilities off-island after they were initially triaged by the 18th MDG. Medical professionals practice evacuation procedures for emergency situations and ultimately preserve peace and stability throughout the region.

    “These exercises are learning opportunities, training must be up to par with the current threat," said Peirce. “Not only will the participants be evaluated by the [Wing Inspection Team], but they must also evaluate themselves.”

    The 18th Wing is committed to promoting humanitarian assistance and disaster response capabilities to strengthen relationships with regional allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 13:20
    Story ID: 489065
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, JP
    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    18th Wing
    Kadena AB
    USAF
    readiness
    18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    18th Medical Group
    18th MDG
    BH 25-1

