    BH 25-1: Airmen test emergency response [Image 2 of 9]

    BH 25-1: Airmen test emergency response

    KADENA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    01.14.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Tamayo 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Medical Group treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty scenario in support of a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. The casualty care part of the exercise challenged participating medical service members to operate under strenuous and unpredictable circumstances. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)

