BH 25-1: Airmen test emergency response

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Medical Group treat a simulated patient during a mass casualty scenario in support of a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. The casualty care part of the exercise challenged participating medical service members to operate under strenuous and unpredictable circumstances. U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)