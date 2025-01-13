BH 25-1: Airmen test emergency response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 18th Medical Group and the 18th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron transfer simulated patients during a mass casualty scenario during a routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025. Medical professionals practice evacuation procedures for emergency situations and ultimately to preserve peace and stability throughout the region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Arnet Shayne Tamayo)