Marine Corps Reserve Brief Highlights Opportunities for Aviators Through Direct Affiliation Program

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. – Maj. Gen. James Wellons, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maj. Gen. John Kelliher III, commanding general of 4th MAW, spoke to officers about the Marine Corps Reserve during a brief on the Direct Affiliation Program at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Jan. 10, 2025.



DAP allows Marines to transition directly to the reserve after leaving active duty, offering benefits such as a guaranteed Select Marine Corps Reserve or Individual Mobilization Augmentee billet of choice and maintaining eligibility to transfer education benefits.



“I understand how hard the decision is because you know exactly what you're walking away from—it’s about being part of something great,” Wellons said. “That’s why we place such a strong emphasis on talent management and programs like DAP, to retain our top talent and ensure you can continue contributing to the Marine Corps in meaningful ways."



For many Marines, joining the reserve provides an opportunity to pursue new professional careers while staying connected to the Marine Corps. For pilots, this often means continuing to fly. A panel of reserve officers shared their experiences transitioning from active duty to reserve squadrons, balancing civilian careers, family responsibilities, and service.



There are 4th MAW squadrons across the United States, including five on the West Coast. These squadrons regularly train alongside active-duty forces at MCAS Miramar, Camp Pendleton, and MCAS Yuma. Among them is Marine Fighter Training Squadron 401, an adversary squadron based at MCAS Yuma known as the “Snipers,” one of only two adversary squadrons in the Marine Corps.



Pilots can also explore non-flying roles within squadrons and units.



“Your experience as a pilot is beneficial in a range of roles at squadrons that routinely interact with aviation or support aviation operations,” said Maj. Brian Spooner, a former 3rd MAW MV-22B Osprey pilot with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 364 who now serves with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473.



Reserve Marines also support 3rd MAW’s active-duty forces as part of an IMA detachment or through Active-Duty Operational Support (ADOS) orders.



“The IMA program gives me flexibility,” said Lt. Col. Monica Moon, the 3rd MAW IMA detachment G-1 assistant chief of staff, who has spent 16 years in the reserve. “I’ve had opportunities to travel, support a range of operations, and even take a pause in my reserve career when needed.”



Officers may submit a DAP application no earlier than 365 days prior to their end of active service and no later than 60 days before separation. They must receive approval for a reserve commission before their end of active service. Pilots staying in operational flying billets also require Duty Involving Flying-Operational (DIFOP) status approval.



More than 50 officers attended the brief, including Maj. Matthew Morris, an MV-22B Osprey pilot and operations officer with VMM-364 who is transitioning to the reserve this year.



“I want to stay in the Marine Corps Reserve because it allows me to maintain the camaraderie and connections I've built with friends over the years, while continuing to execute a mission I’m passionate about,” Morris said. “It also provides the stability of TRICARE for my family and a balance between serving and my home life.”



Kelliher, the current 4th MAW commanding general, and a former 3rd MAW pilot has served in the Marine Corps Reserve for 17 years.



“I truly love what I do,” Kelliher said. “Each opportunity is better than the last.”



“While we always strive to retain quality people on active duty, if the times comes for them to move on, we want them to know the reserve offers a way to continue serving,” Wellons said. “If we can find a way to tap into that talent and keep them contributing to the mission, it’s a win-win for the Marine Corps and for the Marine.”