TACP: HMLA-775 Provides CAS

U.S. Marine bulk fuel specialists with Marine Wing Support Squadron 473 (MWSS-473), 4th Marine Aircraft Wing, Marine Forces Reserve, prepare to run a refuel line to an UH-1Y Venom aircraft assigned to Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 (HMLA-775) in support of Marine Forces Reserve’s Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) at San Clemente Island Naval Auxiliary Landing Field, March 8, 2023.



The exercise was held from February 26 to March 11 at San Clemente Island and Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton. TACP implemented concepts of Force Design 2030, a call to modernize the Marine Corps’ warfighting doctrine, such as expeditionary airfield-based operations and forward arming and refueling points to reduce the downtime between sorties and build joint-fires for over 50 MFR Joint Terminal Attach Controllers (JTACS) and aircrew across MAG-41.

Date Taken: 03.08.2023
Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US