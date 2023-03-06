Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    TACP: HMLA-775 Provides CAS [Image 7 of 14]

    TACP: HMLA-775 Provides CAS

    SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.08.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Booker Thomas 

    Marine Aircraft Group 41

    U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jonathan Colorado, a crew chief with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron 775 (HMLA-775), clears a jam from a GAU/17 minigun while providing close-air support at the San Clemente Island Range Complex, March 8, 2023.

    HMLA-775 flew sorties from MCAS Camp Pendleton to the San Clemente Island Range Complex in support of the Marine Forces Reserve Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) exercise held from February 26 to March 11. The exercise implemented concepts of Force Design 2030, a call to modernize the Marine Corps’ warfighting doctrine, via expeditionary advanced based operations such as a limited-footprint forward arming and refueling point and hot ordnance loading evolutions to reduce downtime between sorties and build joint fires proficiency.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.08.2023
    Date Posted: 03.15.2023 23:45
    Photo ID: 7683894
    VIRIN: 230308-M-TE205-110
    Resolution: 4783x3189
    Size: 6.72 MB
    Location: SAN CLEMENTE ISLAND, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TACP: HMLA-775 Provides CAS [Image 14 of 14], by Sgt Booker Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    TACP
    MARFORRES
    MWSS-473
    HMLA-775
    EABO

