    Marine Corps Reserve Brief Highlights Opportunities for Aviators Through Direct Affiliation Program [Image 1 of 2]

    MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2025

    Photo by Capt. Stephanie Davis 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A panel of U.S. Marine Corps Reserve officers speak to officers with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing about their experiences transitioning from active duty to reserve squadrons, balancing civilian careers, family responsibilities, and service, at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Officers Club, Jan. 10, 2025. Officers with the 3rd MAW attended a brief on the Direct Affiliation Program which allows Marines to transition directly to the reserve after leaving active duty.

    Date Taken: 01.10.2025
    Date Posted: 01.14.2025 13:14
    Photo ID: 8829875
    VIRIN: 250110-M-UY545-5087
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.48 MB
    Location: MIRAMAR, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, Marine Corps Reserve Brief Highlights Opportunities for Aviators Through Direct Affiliation Program [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Stephanie Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MAW
    4th MAW
    Direct Affiliation Program

