Marine Corps Reserve Brief Highlights Opportunities for Aviators Through Direct Affiliation Program

A panel of U.S. Marine Corps Reserve officers speak to officers with the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing about their experiences transitioning from active duty to reserve squadrons, balancing civilian careers, family responsibilities, and service, at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Officers Club, Jan. 10, 2025. Officers with the 3rd MAW attended a brief on the Direct Affiliation Program which allows Marines to transition directly to the reserve after leaving active duty.