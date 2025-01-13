Marine Corps Reserve Brief Highlights Opportunities for Aviators Through Direct Affiliation Program

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. James Wellons, right, commanding general of 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, and Maj. Gen. John Kelliher III, commanding general of 4th MAW, pose for a photo at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Officers Club, Jan. 10, 2025. Wellons and Kelliher spoke to officers during a brief about the Direct Affiliation Program which allows Marines to transition directly to the reserve after leaving active duty.