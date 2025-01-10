BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong

KADENA AIR BASE, Japan - Emergency responders from across the 18th Wing collaborated in a major accident response exercise (MARE) in support of a base-wide routine readiness exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025.



During the MARE, the Kadena Fire Department and 18th Security Forces Squadron trained to respond to an aircraft incident. After securing the scene, first responders prioritized simulated casualty care while 18th Civil Engineer Squadron’s engineering assistants and explosive ordnance disposal teams began recovery operations to prevent further damage.



“The highest priority is being ready to save lives.” said U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Drew Sturgeon, 18th CEG infrastructure systems superintendent. “If there are casualties, responders are going to safely go in there and get them the medical care that they need.”



Through diverse exercises, the 18th Wing validates and strengthens shared responsibilities, tactics, procedures and systems that will enable units to operate together seamlessly in the event of a real-world crisis.



“The more our Airmen practice, the more familiar the procedures become,” said Sturgeon. “The Airmen learn to control their stress as they execute their mission which prepares them for when real world events happen.”



Working together, all responding units ensured that the simulated casualties were given necessary care and further damage to the aircraft and surrounding area was kept to a minimum to complete their training scenario.



Large scale readiness exercises allow Kadena units to practice working seamlessly alongside one another to accomplish the mission under adverse conditions.

