U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron remove a simulated casualty from an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a mass casualty training as part of a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. Firefighters are a vital part of the emergency response team at any base, with their ability to quickly put out fires, provide tactical casualty care and carry wounded personnel away from a dangerous scene while waiting for medical first responders to arrive to provide further care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)
01.12.2025
01.12.2025
|8827697
|250112-F-VM929-1214
|5443x3621
|1.44 MB
KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|2
|0
BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong
