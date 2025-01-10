Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong [Image 4 of 5]

    BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon 

    18th Wing

    U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron remove a simulated casualty from an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a mass casualty training as part of a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. Firefighters are a vital part of the emergency response team at any base, with their ability to quickly put out fires, provide tactical casualty care and carry wounded personnel away from a dangerous scene while waiting for medical first responders to arrive to provide further care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2025
    Date Posted: 01.12.2025 19:33
    Photo ID: 8827697
    VIRIN: 250112-F-VM929-1214
    Resolution: 5443x3621
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
    USPACOM
    USINDO-PACOM
    Indo-PACOM

