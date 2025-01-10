BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron remove a simulated casualty from an HH-60W Jolly Green II during a mass casualty training as part of a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. Firefighters are a vital part of the emergency response team at any base, with their ability to quickly put out fires, provide tactical casualty care and carry wounded personnel away from a dangerous scene while waiting for medical first responders to arrive to provide further care. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)