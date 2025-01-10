BH 25-1: Kadena emergency responders stand strong

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force firefighters assigned to the 18th Civil Engineer Squadron transport a simulated casualty during a mass casualty training exercise as part of a routine exercise at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Jan. 12, 2025. Routine exercises help validate and strengthen the shared doctrine, tactics procedures and systems that units use to operate seamlessly in a real-world crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Luis E. Rios Calderon)