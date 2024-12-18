I Corps Makes History with First Combined Warfighter Exercise in Japan

In a historic first, I Corps successfully conducted a U.S. Army Warfighter Exercise (WFX) concurrently with Exercise Yama Sakura 87 in Japan this December, marking a significant milestone in strengthening joint and multinational capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region. The combined exercises brought together more than 7,000 military personnel from the United States, Japan, and Australia, operating across 17 time zones and incorporating Active Duty, National Guard, and Reserve components.



"The scale and collaboration of this exercise reflects our growing commitment to regional stability and our resolve in facing challenges together," said Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, commanding general of I Corps.



Advancing Multi-Domain Operations



The concurrent exercises provided a unique opportunity to test and validate I Corps' ability to conduct synchronized, distributed command and control operations spanning from Japan to Hawaii and Alaska. The Corps established a Multi-Domain Effects Cell within the division main command post to better integrate and optimize effects across their area of operations.



Both the 1st and 3rd Multi-Domain Task Forces participated in the exercise, focusing on how to drive more responsive effects across the operational environment. The integration extended I Corps' operational reach while demonstrating methods to help partner nations benefit from multi-domain task force capabilities.



Incorporating Modern Warfare Lessons



Drawing from current operational insights, particularly from Ukraine, the exercise integrated advanced electronic warfare (EW) scenarios and unmanned aerial systems (UAVs) operations to enhance realism and prepare units for conditions that are expected in a modern conflict.



"We replicated the most contested electronic warfare environment and integrated multiple UAVs to ensure we're staying ahead of the innovation race," McFarlane explained.



The exercise tested new operational concepts and emerging capabilities, including:



- Enhanced intelligence collection systems

- Improved mobility through infantry squad vehicles

- Advanced sensing capabilities

- Accelerated information sharing to enable faster fires

- Extended operational reach for subordinate units



Joint and Multinational Integration



The exercise demonstrated I Corps' ability to integrate forces across services and international partners. Participating units included:



- 11th Airborne Division

- 25th Infantry Division

- 1st Australian Division

- Japanese Ground Self-Defense Forces



Observer nations included the Philippines, India, Singapore, France, United Kingdom, and Canada, reflecting growing international interest in Pacific-focused training operations.



Future Impact



This groundbreaking exercise sets the stage for enhanced regional cooperation throughout 2025. Following Yama Sakura and the Warfighter Exercise, I Corps will continue its commitment to regional security through a series of exercises including:



- Joint Pacific Multinational Readiness Center (JPMRC) training in Alaska

- Exercise Cobra Gold in Thailand

- Exercises Balikatan and Salaknib in the Philippines

- Exercise Talisman Sabre in Australia



"While these exercises span the Indo-Pacific,” said McFarlane, “They're all connected through their focus reinforcing the conditions to ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific."



The successful completion of this first-ever combined Warfighter Exercise in Japan demonstrates I Corps' growing capability to conduct large-scale combat operations in a complex, maritime environment while strengthening crucial partnerships across the Indo-Pacific region.

