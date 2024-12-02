Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization [Image 1 of 2]

    Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.07.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the commander of I Corps, receives a briefing during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87, is the largest and most complex, forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)

    Japan
    Meeting
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura

