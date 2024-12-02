U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the commander of I Corps, receives a briefing during Yama Sakura 87 at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 7, 2024. As a part of Operation Pathways, Yama Sakura 87, is the largest and most complex, forward U.S.-Japan-Australia command post exercise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Griffin Payne)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2024
|Date Posted:
|12.07.2024 23:57
|Photo ID:
|8787436
|VIRIN:
|241206-A-WQ640-1092
|Resolution:
|1334x2000
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|CAMP ZAMA, JP
|Hometown:
|BURKE, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yama Sakura 87: Plan Synchronization [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Griffin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.