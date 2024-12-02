Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony [Image 4 of 4]

    Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony

    CAMP ZAMA, JAPAN

    12.14.2024

    Photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks 

    24th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the commander of I Corps, addresses military members of Australia, Japan and the United States during Yama Sakura 87's closing ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is the largest joint and trilateral command post exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)

    Date Taken: 12.14.2024
    Date Posted: 12.14.2024 04:49
    Photo ID: 8800467
    VIRIN: 241214-A-JU985-1143
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.7 MB
    Location: CAMP ZAMA, JP
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Largest Yama Sakura exercise concludes; solidifies lasting commitment to regional security

    Japan
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF)
    YamaSakura
    Australian Defence Force (ADF)

