Yama Sakura 87: Closing Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Matthew McFarlane, the commander of I Corps, addresses military members of Australia, Japan and the United States during Yama Sakura 87's closing ceremony at Camp Asaka, Japan, Dec. 14, 2024. Yama Sakura 87 is the largest joint and trilateral command post exercise co-sponsored by U.S. Army Pacific and the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Samarion Hicks)